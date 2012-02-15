* Sets Movado target price at $24

* Cites EPS growth potential, improving oper margins

* Shares touch highest level since 2008

Feb 15 Citigroup started coverage of Movado Group (MOV.N) with a "buy" rating saying the watchmaker is set to grow earnings on margin expansion, tighter inventories and stronger sales of its core eponymous brand.

Movado's inventories are running lower than sales and this solid inventory control will continue in 2012, Citi analysts led by Oliver Chen said in a client note.

The company, which licenses brands like Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Juicy Couture, has been launching new products and increasing marketing spending to attract customers. [ID:nL4E7K124O]

"We are encouraged by decisions Movado has made, which we believe puts the company on a more solid footing for the future and will lead to more consistent revenue and margin performance and lower EPS volatility," Citi said.

The Paramus, New Jersey-based company, which has topped Wall Street expectations for earnings for five straight quarters, is "in the middle innings of a strong watch cycle with two or more years of growth likely," the brokerage added.

Movado shares, which have nearly doubled in value since last August, were up 5 percent at $19.94 in Wednesday morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They earlier touched $20.32, their highest in more than three years.

(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)

((chris.peters1@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5786; Reuters Messaging: chris.peters1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MOVADO/ RESEARCH CITI

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.