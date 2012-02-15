February 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (ERSTAA)

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date January 23, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20 bp

Reoffer price 100.041

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 21 bp

Payment Date February 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deka Bank, DZ Bank & WGZ

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)4

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Austrian

Notes The issue size will total 1.25

billion euro when fungible

ISIN DE000EAA0CG5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters

terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.