February 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (ERSTAA)
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date January 23, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20 bp
Reoffer price 100.041
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 21 bp
Payment Date February 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deka Bank, DZ Bank & WGZ
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)4
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Austrian
Notes The issue size will total 1.25
billion euro when fungible
ISIN DE000EAA0CG5
