Feb 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower OSEO SA
Issue Amount 110 million euro
Maturity Date April 25, 2026
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 98.99
Spread 30.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.5 pct April 2026 OAT
Payment Date February 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN FR0011204007
Data supplied by International Insider.