Feb 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Ltd as trustee of the
CBA Trust
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 13, 2019
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.725
Reoffer price 99.975
Yield 1.504 pct
Spread 73 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0180071463
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 425 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 13, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 60 bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
ISIN CH0180071612
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date March 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law English & New South Wales
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
