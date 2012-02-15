Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
February 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Canada Housing Trust No.1
* * * *
Tranche 1
Increased Amount C$2.5 billion
Maturity Date March 15, 2022
Coupon 2.65 pct
Reoffer price 101.451
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct June 2021 Canda
bond
Full fees 0.25 pct (0.15 pct selling) & (0.10
pct m&u)
Notes The issue size will total C$4.5
billion when fungible
* * * *
Tranche 2
Increased Amount C$3.0 billion
Maturity Date March 15, 2017
Coupon 3-month CDOR + 20 bp
Reoffer price 100.37
Discount margin 3-month CDOR + 12.6 bp
Full fees 0.10 pct (0.06 pct selling) & (0.04
pct m&u)
Notes The issue size will total C$4.75
billion when fungible
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date February 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets, CIBC World
Markets, National Bank Financial &
TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 5
Data supplied by International Insider.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.