Feb 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Sberbank of Russia
Issuer SB Capital SA
Issue Amount 325 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 14, 2015
Coupon 3.1 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 289.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & Trokia
Ratings A3 (Moody's),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's LPN programme
ISIN CH0148606160
