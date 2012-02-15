Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
Feb 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Export Development Canada (EDC)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 8, 2014
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.609
Reoffer price 100.609
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct UKT
Payment Date February 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Europe Limited, Royal Bank of Scotland &
Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), Aaa (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
The issue size will total 500 million
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0733164056
Temp ISIN XS0749132881
Data supplied by International Insider.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.