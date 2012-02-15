SOFIA Feb 15 The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) called on Wednesday for increased doping bans for three CSKA Sofia players who were suspended by the country's Olympic Committee for three months after testing positive last year.

Midfielder Todor Yanchev, the 31-times Bulgarian champions' captain, and defenders Kostadin Stoyanov and Rumen Trifonov tested positive for the banned stimulant methylhexanamine after CSKA's 1-0 league win over city rivals Levski on Oct. 28.

A statement by the BFU said an appeal had been filed with the Bulgarian Olympic Committee's (BOC) disciplinary commission against the decision, which was taken last month.

"World football governing body (FIFA) and the European football governing body (UEFA) have announced zero tolerance for athletes who do not strictly elaborated rules, prohibiting doping," BFU said.

"In this sense, the BFU believes it'll be correct if the decisions are examined by a higher authority."

The Bulgarian league resumes next month after a three-month winter break with surprise packages Ludogorets top on 36 points, ahead of CSKA on goal difference. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)