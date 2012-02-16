TOKYO Feb 16 Sumitomo Corp,
Japan's No.3 trading house, said on Thursday it aims to boost
its natural resource assets such as copper and coal by 40
percent to 1 trillion yen ($13 billion)over the next two to
three years by expanding capacity at existing projects and
acquiring new assets.
The company, previously cautious about investing in
upstream assets, will shift more resources to them from its
traditional trading business, focusing on copper, coal, iron ore
and oil and gas as strategic products, Kuniharu Nakamura, senior
managing executive officer, told a news conference.
"Our net profit has risen in the past few years in line with
an increase in upstream natural resources assets," he said. "We
aim to boost natural resource assets to 1 trillion yen within
two to three years from 700 billion yen now."
Among such projects, an iron ore joint venture between
Sumitomo and Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas will
increase output by nearly five times to 29 million tonnes a year
by 2015. Sumitomo owns 30 percent of the venture, Mineracao
Usiminas S.A.
Sumitomo expects its equity output of copper to rise to over
100,000 tonnes in 2015, up from the current 54,000 tonnes, after
the Sierra Gorda project in Chile starts production in 2014.
($1 = 78.3350 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)