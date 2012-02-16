HONG KONG, Feb 16 (IFR) - Asian high-yield is back. Indonesian utility Cikarang Listrindo's controversial but heavily bid US$500 million bond priced earlier this week and, if the market does not turn sour, bankers expect more names to follow.

The caveat, though, is that it is still not a free-for-all. Bankers said that the market was still not fully receptive to first-time high-yield issuers. In fact, even better quality names may have to wait a bit given that Greece's debt restructuring keeps hitting roadblocks.

But as soon as the market turns positive again, a good number of deals are tipped to come to the market. The rationale is simple: there is plenty of appetite for yield as Asian investors seek higher returns and after many EM funds underperformed their benchmark indices in 2011.

This fact was clearly spelled out on Monday as Cikarang Listrindo's booked garnered an astounding US$4.3 billion in orders for its new seven-year US$500 million bond. This was the first Reg S/144a bond rated below investment-grade - Cikarang is rated Ba2/BB - since August last year.

The demand was such that Cikarang managed to get a yield of 6.95%, well below that 7.5% level initially indicated. Investors from the US and Europe took two thirds of the bonds, showing that they are ready to take more junk, having shunned it for the past several months.

While the results were impressive, they were widely expected. Last week there was a slew of high-yield deals from Asia, all of which were extremely well bid.

Those deals were different, however, because they were sold in a Reg S only format, which prevented US institutional investors from participating. It was asset-starved Asian private bank accounts that lapped that paper up, which is why many bankers did not consider those deals truly to have re-opened the high-yield market.

But those deals did indicate that there was room for a full-blown Reg S/144a junk-rated bond to come to market - which Cikarang confirmed. The sheer volume of issuance also signaled it - over US$2 billion of these lower-rated Reg S only bonds were sold in the past two weeks.

The search for yield has intensified since the US Federal Reserve said that it would keep rates at rock bottom levels until late 2014. "Asian investors are just looking at the right column (where yields are), that's how they buy bonds these days," said a private banker.

"There are two game changers since the New Year started: the recognition of European LTRO being an effective tool to address banks' liquidity risk, and the Fed's decision to keep interest rates low for an extended period of time," said Clifford Lau, portfolio manager for Pramerica Fixed Income, based in Singapore, who helps manage over US$2bn in investments in Asian fixed income.

"These are positive technical reasons for cash-rich investors to put cash to work in the near term." This is all good news for weaker credits in Asia. Since corporate governance issues sent bonds of Chinese property companies into a tailspin, investors have been wary of investing in junk-rated Asian bonds. The result was that companies had to seek loans to meet their funding needs.

But loan markets have been tightening too. Spreads have widened following the withdrawal of European banks, making the capital markets more attractive. Besides higher funding costs, the more stringent Basel III rules that are coming up is forcing banks to unload lower-rated companies from their lending portfolios. This is making the bond markets even more important to high-yield issuers.

Now that the market is open, a flotilla of junk-rated companies is expected to come to market.

"Issuers (are) smartly borrowing in the bond markets when they can, having learned the hard way that there are long periods when they cannot," said Mark Leahy, Nomura's head of debt origination and syndicate for Asia ex-Japan.

While Cikarang and the many other Reg S have shown that the market s open, there is still plenty of skepticism towards Asian high-yield. Bankers said Western investors were evaluating deals on a case-by-case basis.

"For every 10 deals for IG, you will get two or three high-yield names," said Dilip Parameswaran, an analyst with Macquarie Securities. He concedes, though, that "real-money accounts, which are sitting on high piles of cash, are beginning to buy these issues, (and) that's why you see lot of investment-grade and, gradually, good quality high yield."

Asian high-yield names are lining up. This week could see Indian education and technology company Core Edu-Tech, rated B1/B+, print a US$300 m five-year bond via Barclays Capital and Jefferies.

And Singapore-based tech company MMI, rated Ba3/B+/B-, has already indicated a 8-8.25% yield guidance for a five-year US$300m bond via Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and UBS.

Bankers said many more deals might yet surface, including more deals out of Indonesia and maybe even a couple of names from China. All that is needed is for the window to stay open. (Umesh Desai is Senior Analyst, IFR & Reuters)