Feb 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date August 18, 2017

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 103.872

Issue Yield 2.606 pct

Reoffer price 102.247

Reoffer Yield 2.923 pct

Payment Date February 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Danske Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN XS0533338934

