BRIEF-Thailand's Ananda Development to launch 17 housing projects worth 41.8 bln baht this year
* Says plans to launch 17 projects worth 41.8 billion baht ($1.19 billion) this year
Feb 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date August 18, 2017
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 103.872
Issue Yield 2.606 pct
Reoffer price 102.247
Reoffer Yield 2.923 pct
Payment Date February 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Danske Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN XS0533338934
* Reported on Monday FY 2016 revenue of 169.6 million lira versus 165.2 million lira year ago
* Says 3.4 million shares of STrust Co Ltd were offered in a takeover bid by Saibu Gas during the period from Jan. 24 to Feb. 20 and Saibu Gas resolves to buy 3.1 million shares as planed