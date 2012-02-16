UPDATE 1-Las Vegas Sands CEO says Japan casino resort could cost up to $10 billion
Feb 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd
Guarantor Fiat S.P.A
Issue Amount 425 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 7, 2015
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 480.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's), BB (S&P),
BB (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclsoed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN Programme
ISIN CH0148606178
Data supplied by International Insider.
