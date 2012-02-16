Feb 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd

Guarantor Fiat S.P.A

Issue Amount 425 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 7, 2015

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 480.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Ba3 (Moody's), BB (S&P),

BB (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclsoed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN Programme

ISIN CH0148606178

