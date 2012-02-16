(Rewrites paragraph 1, updates share movement)

Feb 16 Shares of Avis Budget Group (CAR.O) fell as much as 17 percent, as the car rental company faces slower growth in Europe and pricing pressure in its North American business.

On Wednesday, the company posted a fourth-quarter loss of 14 cents a share, compared with average analysts' profit estimates of 6 cents a share. [ID:nL4E8DF76B]

Pricing was down about 3.5 percent in January in its North America business, the company said on a conference call on Thursday.

"For North America ... we would expect to see mid-single digit volume growth in the first quarter, partially offset by downward pricing pressure we saw in January," Chief Executive Ronald Nelson said.

The company is increasing prices in the leisure segment in mid February and early March to offset pricing pressure, he added.

The car rental industry, which is tied closely to airline traffic and hotel bookings, is also expected to be hurt by the economic slowdown in Europe.

Last year, Avis bought its European counterpart for 635 million pounds, significantly increasing the company's exposure to the struggling market. [ID:nL3E7HE0ZR]

Avis' CEO said there was no doubt that European domestic leisure travel would be impacted by the "economic malaise," and the that company was not expecting anything more than a modest growth this year in Europe.

Avis' Europe operations account for about 25 percent of its total revenue.

Parsippany, New Jersey-based Avis' shares were down as much as 15 percent at $12.42 in heavy-volume trade on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

Avis Budget's results also pulled down shares of rival Hertz Global (HTZ.N) and Dollar Thrifty DTG.N. Hertz was trading down 4 percent, while shares of Dollar Thrifty fell 2 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

