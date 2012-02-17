* Billabong to sell majority stake in Nixon brand

* Sale to pay off debt

* Up to 150 stores worldwide to close, cut 400 jobs

* Shares jump as much as 64 pct as trading halt lifted

(Adds analyst comments; Pacific Brands approaches)

By Victoria Thieberger

MELBOURNE, Feb 17 Australian surfwear company Billabong International (BBG.AX) rebuffed a $820 million private equity bid, announcing plans to sell a stake in its Nixon watch brand and close up to 150 stores, sending its shares up by more than 50 percent on Friday.

Billabong confirmed it had received an offer from buyout firm TPG Capital [TPG.UL] for A$3.00 cash per share, or A$765 million ($820 million), but said that deal was subject to several conditions including financing and no major asset sales.

Shares in Billabong leapt to a two-month high of A$2.93 after a trading halt was lifted, up 64 percent from a last trade of A$1.79 before the halt.

But the share price is still well down from over A$9 in February 2011 as its main markets, Australia and the United States, have grappled with weak consumer spending. Its shares dived 44 percent on Dec. 19 after it warned first-half earnings would slump by up to a quarter. [ID:nL3E7NI2PZ]

Analysts predicted that the asset sale, which broke a condition of the TPG offer, would deter the predator and anyone else eyeing an opportunistic bid. "There are a lot of other more attractive deals that private equity can pursue," said Peter Esho, analyst at City Index.

"It's a mammoth task to try to turn this business around and repair the balance sheet," he said, pointing to Billabong's heavy reliance on debt to expand before the global financial crisis hit in 2008.

Private equity firms have targeted several Australian industrial and retail companies after sharp share price declines, as the non-mining sectors of Australia's economy struggle under a strong currency, high interest rates and indebted consumers. [ID:nL4E8D25BO]

Another takeover target, underwear and bedding maker Pacific Brands PBG.AX, which received an approach from buyout giant KKR & Co (KKR.N) last month, revealed on Friday it has received "other enquiries" and was considering them.

The KKR approach was reported to be worth $614 million.

Pacific Brands, maker of Bonds, Berlei and Sheridan, said it would not make any further announcement until talks were concluded. Earlier this month, a source told Reuters that TPG Capital had held talks with banks on funding a potential bid for Pacific Brands. [ID:nL4E8D25BO]

PAYING DOWN DEBT

On Friday, Billabong said the partial sale of Nixon to Trilantic Capital Partners would result in net proceeds of $285 million, all of which would be used to pay down debt.

Nixon was acquired in January 2006 from founders Andy Laats and Chad DiNenna. It is a dominant player in the boardsports watch market and includes accessories and clothes. Billabong told analysts it had sales of US$125 million in fiscal 2011 .

Trilantic Capital, formed in 2009 by former Lehman Brothers merchant bankers, manages two private equity funds with $3.8 billion invested mainly in North America and Europe.

"The board considers it needed a certain transaction to address Billabong’s balance sheet issues, in particular to avoid any potential breach of its bank covenants," Billabong said.

Billabong said its net debt rose 37 percent in the December half to A$525.6 million.

Citigroup analysts said the risk of a capital raising had weighed on Billabong's share price, with the company trading at a price/earnings ratio of 6.5 before Friday, compared with a median ratio of 15.8 for global peers such as Quiksilver ZQK.N, Nike (NKE.N) and Puma (PUMG.DE).

CLOSING STORES, CUTTING JOBS

Billabong, with more than 670 stores globally and brands including Von Zipper and Tigerlily, has suffered from questions over the relevance of its brands, with analysts at UBS pointing to the trend towards "fast-fashion" and away from action sports in recent years.

Billabong said it would close 100 to 150 underperforming stores globally, with about 400 job losses.

Its first-half profit dived 70.8 percent to A$16.1 million, but before one-off items net profit was down 43.7 percent to A$31.1 million -- better than analysts' forecasts of around A$25 million.

"We did not foresee the duration of the global downturn, the lingering effect on us from the high dollar, and the considerable decline in discretionary spending here in Australia," Chief Executive Derek O'Neill told analysts.

Sales revenues in Australasia rose 9.9 percent, while in the U.S. sales slipped 1.9 percent and in Europe sales fell 4.3 percent.

Australasia accounts for 35 percent of global sales, the United States 47 percent and Europe 18 percent.

The shares last traded up 45 percent to A$2.60.

($1 = 0.9331 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair and Michael Perry)

