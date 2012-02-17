SEOUL Feb 17 South Korea's Hana Financial Group said on Friday that it had reached a deal with labour union of Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) which had threatened to strike over possible job losses following Hana's acquisition of KEB.

Hana acquired a controlling stake in KEB in a $3.5 billion deal with U.S. buyout fund Lone Star after protracted talks that were stymied by legal and regulatory action.

Hana agreed to preserve KEB's wage system, while allowing KEB to maintain its name at least for five years.

KEB's union had staged rallies to protest the takeover. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance)