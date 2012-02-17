Feb 16 The Carlyle Group is looking to raise $10 billion for its next North American private equity fund, Fortune magazine said in a report on its website.

Fund-raising has begun, with a first close expected during the first half of this year, the magazine said.

Carlyle last launched a North America focussued fund in 2007, raising $13.7 billion for Carlyle Partners V, which has invested in companies such as BankUnited, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc and Sequa Corp.

Carlyle, whose other investments include Dunkin Brands, Alliance Boots and Freescale Semiconductor, had filed for an IPO in September that could raise up to $1 billion.

Carlyle was not available for comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; editing by Andre Grenon)