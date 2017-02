HANOI Feb 17 The following are excerpts from the 2011 earnings results of Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Co, or Vinamilk, Vietnam's leading dairy product producer:

Unit: (million dong)

Item * 2011 2010

Revenue 22,070,557 16,081,466

Gross profit 4,978,991 4,251,207

Net profit 4,218,181 3,615,492

NOTE: * Results are consolidated; Vinamilk did not say if the data were audited.

VNM shares were traded flat at 88,500 dong each at 0206 GMT on Friday. ($1=20,810 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)