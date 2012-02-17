February 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank

(IADB)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2014

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 99.662

Reoffer price 99.662

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct Sep 2014 UKT

Payment Date February 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's Global

Debt Programme

