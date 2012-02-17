* Sees Q4 revs $610 mln-$630 mln v Street view $554 mln

* Shares jump 14.8 percent

(Adds more data, stock move)

Feb 17 Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd STP.N said it expected to report fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on strong solar panel shipments, sending its stock up nearly 15 percent. Suntech, the world's biggest producer of photovoltaic solar panels, said on Friday that its fourth-quarter shipments only fell by about 10 percent from the third quarter, rather than the 20 percent drop it had anticipated.

The Wuxi, China-based company said it expected fourth-quarter revenue to come in at between $610 million and $630 million when it reports its results on March 8. Analysts on average currently expect $554.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Suntech shares jumped 14.8 percent to $3.87 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company said it expected shipments for all of 2011 to come in at about 2.09 gigawatts, above its previous forecast of 2.0 GW. It estimated full-year revenue of $3.13 billion to $3.15 billion, while analysts expect $3.06 billion.

Suntech said that in the fourth quarter, it significantly reduced accounts receivable and inventory by around $450 million, which was partly offset by an $85 million decrease in accounts payable.

(Reporting by Steve James in New York; Additional reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair and Lisa Von Ahn)

