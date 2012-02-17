February 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower CPUK Finance Ltd
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Expected Maturity Date February 28, 2017
Legal Maturity Date February 28, 2042
Coupon 4.811 pct
Spread 390 bp
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct September 2016
UKT
Yield 4.811 pct
ISIN XS0749350368
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Expected Maturity Date February 28, 2024
Legal Maturity Date February 28, 2042
Coupon 7.239 pct
Spread 465 bp
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025
UKT
Yield 7.239 pct
ISIN XS0749350798
* * * *
Common Terms
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and Royal
Bank of Scotland
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100+1
