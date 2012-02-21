* Bullish on long-dated infrastructure, utilities firms bonds

* Won top-performing ringgit bond fund Edge-Lipper award

* Fund returned 10 pct in 2011 vs benchmark's 4.9 pct gain

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Feb 21 Long-dated Malaysian bonds of companies in infrastructure and utilities sectors, such as oil and gas firm Ranhill Powertron [RANPT.UL], are a good bet in today's low interest rate environment, compared with government securities, the manager of an award-winning Malaysian fund said.

Goh Wee Peng, who runs AmInvestment Bank Group's $64 million AmDynamic Bond fund, told Reuters she preferred long-dated bonds of the corporates as they tend to produce steady cash flows and that government securities had turned increasingly expensive.

"We like defensive or concession-based sectors where cashflows are predictable and less sensitive to economic and political storms," said Goh, who is also the chief investment officer of the fixed income division of AmInvestment Bank Group.

AmDynamic Bond fund, which manages 194 million ringgit in assets, invests mainly in high-yielding lower-rated corporate bonds and convertibles, but also has the mandate to buy government securities.

This week, the fund was named the top-performing Malaysian ringgit bond fund for both three and five years at the Edge-Lipper Fund Awards 2012. It returned about 10 percent in 2011, compared to a 4.9 percent gain for its benchmark index, the RAM Quant Shop MGS All Index, in the same period.

AmDynamic Bond's top holding is expressway operator Konsortium Lebuhraya Utara-Timur (KL) Sdn Bhd, and it is also overweight RHB Bank Berhad (RHBC.KL) and Public Bank Berhad (PUBM.KL).

SEES NO IMMEDIATE RATE CUTS

Weaker global economic growth, as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to keep interest rates low till 2014 have made AmInvestment bullish on long-term bonds, said Goh.

She also expects Malaysia to keep rates unchanged, unless the global economic situation worsens and causes Malaysia's growth to fall sharply or inflation to drop to between 2-2.5 percent.

"It's unlikely that we will see any rate cuts in the first half of the year. With the festive (Lunar New Year) season driving consumption, first-quarter GDP should still be fairly upbeat," said Goh.

Malaysia's economy grew at an annual pace of 5.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011, slowing from the previous three months but beat economists' expectations, underpinned by strong domestic demand and public spending. [ID:nK7E7ND00V]

The country's inflation had also eased in the second half of the year as prices fell and demand softened, after peaking in June last year at 3.5 percent.

However, Goh noted that the spread between the 10-year benchmark Malaysian government bond yield MY10YT=RR and the overnight policy rate has narrowed, indicating that the market has priced in expectations of a rate cut.

Malaysia's 10-year bond yield has fallen by 23.5 basis points since the start of the year to 3.462 percent, while the overnight rate has remained at 3 percent.

"Because MGS (Malaysian government securities) is quite expensive at this level, we are more highly-weighted on long-dated corporate bonds," said Goh.

($1 = 3.0435 Malaysian ringgit)

(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)(+65 6403 5666)(Reuters Messaging: charmian.kok.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AMINVESTMENT/

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.