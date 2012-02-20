February 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower EBRD

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2014

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.849

Reoffer price 99.849

Yield 0.928 pct

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0750692864

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters

terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.