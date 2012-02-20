Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Unedic
Guarantor Republic of France
Issue Amount 2.5 billion euro
Maturity Date February 27, 2015
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.954
Yield 1.766 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 131.5 bp
over the OBL 156
Payment Date February 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CA-CIB, CITI, HSBC &
Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011208230
