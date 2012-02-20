February 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Pohjola Bank Plc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 28, 2022

Coupon 5.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.977

Spread 340 bp

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 379.1

bp over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date February 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, JPMorgan, Pohjola & UBS

Expected Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100+1

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt

Issuance Programme

ISIN XS0750702507

