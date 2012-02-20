February 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Pohjola Bank Plc
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 28, 2022
Coupon 5.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.977
Spread 340 bp
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 379.1
bp over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date February 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, JPMorgan, Pohjola & UBS
Expected Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100+1
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt
Issuance Programme
ISIN XS0750702507
