BRIEF-Idealist REIT FY 2016 net result turns to loss of 321,227 lira
* FY 2016 net loss of 321,227 lira ($89,321.52) versus profit 516,505 lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5963 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HANOI Feb 21 The following are excerpts from the consolidated earnings results of Vietnam Export Import Commcercial Joint Stock Bank in 2011:
Unit: million dong
Item *2011 2010
Total assets 183,584,657 131,110,882
Gross profit 4,056,557 2,377,648
Net profit 3,038,459 1,814,639
NOTE: * Eximbank did not say if the figures were audited.
EIB shares were traded down 1.21 percent at 16,300 dong at 0237 GMT on Tuesday. ($1=20,810 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)
* FY 2016 net loss of 321,227 lira ($89,321.52) versus profit 516,505 lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5963 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates prices)
* Qtrly profit attributable 28.1 million rgt versus 7.2 million rgt; qtrly revenue 227.3 million rgt versus 358.1 million rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2lgx4SU) Further company coverage: