Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Societe Generale

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 1, 2017

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 99.682

Reoffer price 99.682

Spread 222 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 291.9 bp

Over the OBL 162

ISIN XS0751525311

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 1, 2013

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 85 bp

Issue price 99.955

Reoffer price 99.955

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 88 bp

ISIN XS0751533414

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.