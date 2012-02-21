Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Societe Generale
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 1, 2017
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 99.682
Reoffer price 99.682
Spread 222 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 291.9 bp
Over the OBL 162
ISIN XS0751525311
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 1, 2013
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 85 bp
Issue price 99.955
Reoffer price 99.955
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 88 bp
ISIN XS0751533414
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date March 1, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
