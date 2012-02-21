Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Swire Pacific Mtn Financing Limited
Guarantor Swire Pacific Limited
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date February 28, 2022
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.021
Yield 4.624 pct
Spread 260 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.0 pct February 15, 2022 UST
Payment Date February 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & JPMorgan
Listing Hong Kong
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
