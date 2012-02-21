Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower FGA Capital Ireland Plc

Guarantor FGA Capital S.p.A

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 28, 2014

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 99.768

Reoffer price 99.768

Spread 421.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.25 pct BKO

Payment Date February 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, Citigroup & Unicredit

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclsoed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN XS0751352898

