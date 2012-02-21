UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower FGA Capital Ireland Plc
Guarantor FGA Capital S.p.A
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 28, 2014
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 99.768
Reoffer price 99.768
Spread 421.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.25 pct BKO
Payment Date February 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, Citigroup & Unicredit
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclsoed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN XS0751352898
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.