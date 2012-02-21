Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2015
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.698
Reoffer price 99.698
Spread 44 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 7, 2015 UKT
Payment Date February 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank,Credit Suisse & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
