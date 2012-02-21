Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kraftwerke Linth-Limmern AG

Issue Amount 145 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 27, 2042

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 100.751

Spread 130 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Zürcher Kantonalbank, Credit Suisse & UBS AG

Listing SIx

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0180428531

