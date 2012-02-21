BRIEF-Frontier Services Group entered into placing agreement with placing agent
* Placing agent has agreed to procure placing of up to 216 million placing shares to placee at placing price of HK$0.90 per share
Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Danske Bak A/S
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 28, 2017
Coupon 3.875 PCT
Reoffer price 99.808
Spread 230 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup & Danske
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Original jv partners, purchaser and China Merchants Property entered into cooperation agreement
GABORONE, Feb 27 Botswana's central bank expects the economy to expand by more than 4 percent annually in the next two years following growth below 1 percent in 2016, it said on Monday.