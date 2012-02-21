February 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services PLC

Guarantor Santander Uk PLC

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date August 28, 2013

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 180bp

Reoffer price 99.852

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 190bp

Payment Date February 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Citigroup,

JPMorgan & Santander GBM

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0751524694

