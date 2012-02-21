February 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Thyssenkrupp AG

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date Febraury 28, 2017

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 99.753

Reoffer price 99.753

Spread 280 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 348.1

bp over the OBL 162

Payment Date February 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, RBs &

Unicredit

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

Data supplied by International Insider.