SINGAPORE Feb 22 Casino operator Genting Singapore reported double-digit growth in revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) last year, and its net profit for 2011 was S$1.01 billion.

Genting had an EBITDA margin of 52 percent and the firm will pay its first dividend of one Singapore cent per share, Genting said in a statement on Wednesday.

Genting, part of Malaysia's Genting Group, operates Resorts World at Sentosa, one of Singapore's two multi-billion-dollar casino resorts. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Anshuman Dagaq)