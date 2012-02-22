February 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Russian ruble
Maturity Date August 20, 2014
Coupon 6.375 pct
Issue price 100.8375
Reoffer price 99.65
Yield 6.555 pct
Payment Date March 1, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's Global EMTN programme
