February 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2013
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 40 bp
Issue price 100.182
Reoffer price 100.182
Payment Date February 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa3(Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge No
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default No
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt
issuance programme
The issue size will total 2.7
billion euro when fungible
Original ISIN DE000DB5DCF1
Temporary ISIN DE000DB5DDK9
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.