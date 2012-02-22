February 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2013

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 40 bp

Issue price 100.182

Reoffer price 100.182

Payment Date February 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3(Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge No

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default No

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt

issuance programme

The issue size will total 2.7

billion euro when fungible

Original ISIN DE000DB5DCF1

Temporary ISIN DE000DB5DDK9

