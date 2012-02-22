Feb 22 Shares of Herbalife (HLF.N) jumped 8 percent to their highest ever on Wednesday morning, after the nutrition and weight loss company posted better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year outlook on strong demand across all its markets.

The company, which began trading publicly in 2004 and has topped analysts' expectations for at least two years, on Tuesday said it saw double digit sales growth across all its markets in its latest reported quarter. [ID:nL4E8DLDHB]

Los Angeles-based Herbalife, which sells weight control products like energy drinks and nutritional supplements in over 70 countries, has been benefiting from particularly strong demand in emerging markets such as the Asia Pacific region.

Herbalife continued to "display a nice balance between developed/emerging market growth," Janney Capital Markets analyst John San Marco wrote in a client note.

The analyst raised his fair value estimate on the stock to $74 from $66.

The company's daily consumption model, which promotes the daily use of its products, has also helped it win customers.

"The power of the daily consumption model has become increasingly apparent throughout in 2011 with several sales force metrics reaching highs in the fourth quarter," SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst William Chappell wrote in a note dated Feb. 21.

The company's shares were trading at $66.75 after touching a lifetime high of $67.40 on Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)

