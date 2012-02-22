(Coupon corrected from 3.875 pct to 4.0 pct)
February 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Cedulas hipotecarias issue priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bankia
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 28, 2014
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.832
Spread 290 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 382.8
bp over the 0.25 pct Dec 2013 BKO
Payment Date February 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bankia, BAML, Credit Suisse, Natixis
& Nomura
Ratings A2 (Moody's), AA (S&P)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law Spanish
ISIN ES0413307028
