February 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a ECoop issue priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 14, 2042
Coupon 3.625 pct
Issue price 98.847
Reoffer price 98.847
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 115.6
bp over the 3.25 pct 2042 DBR
Payment Date March 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank,
Goldman Sachs International & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
ISIN XS0752034206
