February 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Roche Kapitalmarkt AG
Guarantor Roche Holding Ltd
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 23, 2013
Coupon 3-month Libor + 20 bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 20 bp
ISIN CH0180513035
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 600 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 21, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.485
ISIN CH0180513068
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 500 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 23, 2022
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.844
ISIN CH0180513183
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date March 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
