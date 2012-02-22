Feb 22 Shares of cyber-security software maker Sourcefire Inc FIRE.O rose to a life-high on Wednesday, after the company posted record quarterly revenue on new customer adds.

Shares of the company, which rose 20 percent to $44.73 in morning trade, were among the top percentage gainers on the Nasdaq. More than 2.5 million shares, five times their 50-day moving average volume, changed hands by 1100 ET.

On Tuesday, the Columbia, Maryland-based company forecast a first-quarter adjusted profit between 6 cents and 8 cents per share on revenue of $40 million to $42 million.

Analysts on average were looking for a profit of 7 cents per share on revenue of $41 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company is benefitting from the expansion of its product lineup and sales distribution, Jefferies & Co said in a note.

For the fourth quarter, Sourcefire earned an adjusted profit of 25 cents per share on revenue of $53.2 million. [ID:nASA03OBO]

"Fourth-quarter results imply faster market share gains in IPS (intrusion prevention system) and a running start in the adjacent, larger next-generation firewall market," ThinkEquity analyst Daniel Cummins wrote in a note.

Next-generation firewalls help detect application-specific attacks, giving them the potential to catch more malicious activity than more traditional firewalls.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

