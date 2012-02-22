February 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Metro AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 1, 2019

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 99.712

Reoffer price 99.712

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 209.2

bp over the 3.75 pct Jan 2019 DBR

Payment Date March 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank AG, ING Bank, Santander

GBM & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

Data supplied by International Insider.