February 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Metro AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 1, 2019
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 99.712
Reoffer price 99.712
Spread 145 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 209.2
bp over the 3.75 pct Jan 2019 DBR
Payment Date March 1, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank AG, ING Bank, Santander
GBM & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.