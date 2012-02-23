(Adds details)

SINGAPORE Feb 23 TNK-BP TNBP.MM, BP's joint venture in Russia, has signed a deal extending its ESPO Blend crude sales to Petronas for two years, as the Malaysian national oil company continues to trade the popular distillates-rich grade in Asia.

The contract will take effect in the second quarter with Petronas lifting half of TNK-BP's supply, or 1-2 ESPO cargoes of 730,000 barrels from the Russian Far East port of Kozmino each month, industry sources said on Thursday.

"ESPO is going to be a major grade in the Asia-Pacific," one sources said. "Petronas wants to be involved in ESPO considering that it could be a price marker in Asia."

Petronas has the option to extend the contract for a second year, one of the sources said. Price details were not available.

Both companies could not be immediately reached for comment.

The latest deal is similar to a term contract between TNK-BP and Petronas inked last year when the Malaysian state oil firm first started regular purchases of ESPO. [ID:nL4E7JN25R]

(Reporting by Florence Tan, editing by Miral Fahmy)

((Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com)(+65 6870 3497)(Reuters Messaging: florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ESPO CRUDE/

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.