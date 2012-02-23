HANOI Feb 23 The following are excerpts from the consolidated earnings results of Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commcercial Joint Stock Bank in 2011:

Unit: million dong

Item *2011 2010

Total assets 141,532,132 152,386,936

Gross profit 2,770,671 2,560,442

Net profit 1,995,852 1,910,340

NOTE: * Sacombank did not say if the figures were audited.

STB shares closed down 1.58 percent at 18,700 dong each on Thursday. ($1=20,770 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)