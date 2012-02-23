BRIEF-Bahrain's Securities and Investment FY profit falls
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago
HANOI Feb 23 The following are excerpts from the consolidated earnings results of Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commcercial Joint Stock Bank in 2011:
Unit: million dong
Item *2011 2010
Total assets 141,532,132 152,386,936
Gross profit 2,770,671 2,560,442
Net profit 1,995,852 1,910,340
NOTE: * Sacombank did not say if the figures were audited.
STB shares closed down 1.58 percent at 18,700 dong each on Thursday. ($1=20,770 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 5 percent for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs renewable agreement to raise amount to 50 million dinars for acquisition of Al Mulla International Finance co's investment portfolios Source:(http://bit.ly/2kVcubr) Further company coverage: