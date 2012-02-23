* Sees 2012 EPS $1.65-$1.95 vs est $2.21

* Sees FY rev $6.0 bln vs est $6.05 bln

* Q4 adj EPS $0.57 vs est $0.54

* Q4 rev $1.52 bln vs est $1.47 bln

* Shares fall 9 pct

Feb 23 Emcor Group Inc's (EME.N) quarterly results beat analysts' estimates, but the construction and engineering company forecast 2012 below expectations, sending its shares down 9 percent in morning trade.

"We continue to operate in the trough of the economic cycle and a sustained upturn remains difficult to predict," Chief Executive Tony Guzzi said in a statement.

For 2012, Emcor expects to earn $1.65 to $1.95 per share, on revenue of $6.0 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.21 per share, on revenue of $6.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to the company fell to $36.7 million, or 53 cents a share, from $40 million, or 61 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Emcor earned 57 cents a share, beating the 54 cents analysts were expecting.

Revenue at the company, which competes with Quanta Services Inc (PWR.N) , Willbros Group Inc (WG.N) and MYR Group (MYRG.O), rose 17 percent to $1.52 billion, higher than analysts' average estimate of $1.47 billion.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company's shares, which have gained 64 percent in value since touching their year-low of $18.26 in September, were down 7.5 percent at $27.65 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

