Feb 23 DryShips Inc (DRYS.O) said it currently does not plan to spin off the shares of its majority owned Ocean Rig UDW Inc (ORIG.O) oil drilling unit to its shareholders as the Greek shipper concentrates on building this business.

"There are no current plans to spin off any shares to DryShips shareholders. We are sensitive to the valuation of Ocean Rig shares," Chief Operating Officer Pankaj Khanna said on a conference call with analysts.

"We think we can build this company and build a good business with it."

In October, the Athens-based company had said it could look at selling its drilling unit if it gets a good valuation in the equity market. [ID:nN1E7951C9]

The Ocean Rig unit, which owns and operates nine ultra-deepwater drilling units, has bagged significant orders last year.

On Wednesday, the company posted a weak fourth-quarter profit, but said it was upbeat on the outlook for Ocean Rig as it garners more contracts and capitalizes on high demand. [ID:nL4E8DM95P]

The company's shares were trading down 4 percent at $3.31 on Thursday. They touched a low of $3.09 earlier in the session.

