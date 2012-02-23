February 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower TDC A/S
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 2, 2022
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 99.297
Reoffer price 99.297
Spread 153 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 194.9
bp over the 2.0 pct Jan 2022 Bund
Payment Date March 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & Morgan
Stanley
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer'e EMTN
programme
ISIN XS0752467497
