February 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 12, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 63 bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Barclays Capital

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN Programme

ISIN CH0180612589

