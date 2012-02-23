BRIEF-Bahrain's Securities and Investment FY profit falls
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago
February 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 12, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 63 bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Barclays Capital
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN Programme
ISIN CH0180612589
* Board recommends cash dividend of 5 percent for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs renewable agreement to raise amount to 50 million dinars for acquisition of Al Mulla International Finance co's investment portfolios Source:(http://bit.ly/2kVcubr) Further company coverage: