Feb 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Compagnie De Financement Foncier (CFF)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date April 4, 2055

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 88.008

Spread 82 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct 2055 OAT

Payment Date March 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN FR0010292169

