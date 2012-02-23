(Refiles to remove extraneous text)

* Sees Q4 adj EPS $0.15-$0.28 vs est $0.10

* Sees Q4 rev $195-$215 mln vs est $170.7 mln

* Shares jump 13 pct aftermarket

Feb 23 OmniVision Technologies Inc (OVTI.O) forecast fourth-quarter results that blew past analysts' estimates on strong demand for its camera sensors, suggesting the company was getting back on track after losing a key contract at Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

Shares of OmniVision, which supplies camera sensors used in HTC Corp's (2498.TW) EVO and Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc's (MMI.N) Droid X, jumped 13 percent to $18.22 in post-market trading. They closed at $16.08 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

The stock has lost 57 percent of its value since March last year when it touched a life-high of $37.05.

Raymond James analyst Hans Mosesmann told Reuters just before the company reported results that OmniVision was constrained by trying to keep up with the demand for Apple's products.

"They were unable to keep up with the demand outside of Apple. I think the worst is behind the company."

In November, the company said it had experienced an unexpected cutback in orders, sparking worries that it had lost the contract to supply its sensors for Apple's iPhone 4S to Sony Corp (6758.T).

OmniVision pioneered imaging sensors that use both sides of the chip to deliver better quality in a smaller-sized camera, a product segment that Sony entered about a year ago.

The company expects a fourth-quarter adjusted profit of 15 cents to 28 cents per share, on revenue of $195 million to $215 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 10 cents a share, on revenue of $170.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We are well-positioned for the consumer product refresh cycle in 2012," Chief Executive Shaw Hong said in a statement.

For the third quarter, net income was $111,000, or breakeven per share, compared with $44.7 million, or 75 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, OmniVision earned 13 cents a share.

Revenue fell 30 percent to $185.2 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 13 cents a share, on revenue of $175.9 million.

